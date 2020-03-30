COVID-19 patients rise to 306 in Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 30 (Xinhua) — The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by eight to 306, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Monday.

The death toll caused by the epidemic also increased to five from two, the agency said at a press conference.

Seven of the new patients, four men and three women, were believed to have contracted the virus during trips overseas, including trips to the United States, Britain, the Philippines and Egypt, the agency said.

A boy, aged about nine, was believed to be infected by his relative who previously tested positive for the virus, the statement said.

Among the island’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 262 were imported. Thirty-nine of the confirmed patients have recovered.