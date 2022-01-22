COVID-19 payments of (dollar)2,000 per month have been requested by millions of people.

Millions are requesting COVID-19 payments of (dollar)2,000 per month.

Over the past week, a petition signed by more than 3 million people asking for (dollar)2,000 per month in government assistance — plus (dollar)1,000 for each child a person may have — appears to have lost some traction.

The petition has just over 3 million signatures after seven days.

It was still just over 3 million signatures early Saturday morning.

With a goal of 4.5 million signatures, it could end up being one of Change.org’s largest petitions ever.

While it’s unlikely that such a stimulus plan would be approved — President Joe Biden has been hesitant to support a fourth stimulus payment that would be a one-time payment, similar to the previous payments sent to Americans, let alone a monthly plan — the petition’s turnout and discussion are fascinating.

According to Stephanie Bonin, a Denver-area restaurant owner who started the Change.Org petition, while there are signs that the economy is improving, many people are still struggling.

Bonin wrote on the petition, “Our country is still deeply struggling.”

“The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated to be over 20%, and many people are saddled with large debts from the previous year for things like utilities, rent, and child care.”

These are all reasons why checks should be targeted to people who are still struggling, and Congress should learn from the previous year’s mistakes.

Congress took nine months to send a second stimulus check, and only a few moments to spend it.

If certain triggers are met in the future, Congress should make recurring checks automatic.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government has issued three rounds of stimulus payments.

All of those payments were made in one lump sum, and while some lawmakers have discussed monthly payments, no such plan has materialized.

Check out Bonin’s petition, as well as what people who have signed it have to say, here.