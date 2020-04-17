COVID-19: Philippines confirms further cases, deaths

ANKARA

Philippines diagnosed 207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the national total to 5,660.

As many as 13 patients also died in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 362.

The numbers are among the highest in Southeast Asia, despite strict measures taken by President Rodrigo Duterte to slow the spread of the virus.

He declared a lockdown in the main Philippine island of Luzon on March 17. Public transportation was suspended, commercial establishments closed, and checkpoints set up to seal off city borders.

Law enforcement personnel have been given shoot on sight orders for citizens who violate the restrictive measures and create trouble.

The government also announced a 200 billion peso ($3.9 billion) economic relief package such that the economy could cope up with the fallout.

The following is data on the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia’s 10 remaining countries, according to Johns Hopkins University figures:

-Indonesia has registered 5,516 cases, including 498 deaths

-Malaysia has registered 5,072 cases, including 84 deaths

-Singapore has registered 3,699 cases, including 10 deaths

-Thailand has registered 2,672 cases, including 46 deaths

-Vietnam has registered 268 cases and no deaths

-Brunei has registered 136 cases, including one death

-Myanmar has registered 85 cases, including 4 deaths

-Cambodia has registered 22 cases and no deaths

-Laos has registered 19 cases and no deaths

-Timor-Leste has registered 18 cases, including one death