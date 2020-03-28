COVID-19: Real Madrid captain donates 264,000 masks

ANKARA

Real Madrid’s Spanish captain Sergio Ramos on Wednesday donated medical equipment to his country amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos, 33, said on Instagram that he gave 264,571 masks, 15,000 COVID-19 test kits, and 1,000 sets of individual protection equipment.

“We have already collaborated with @unicef_es [UNICEF Spain]. Immediate and necessary help! The health material, essential for health professionals, will arrive in Spain on Friday,” he added.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner became a UNICEF ambassador in 2014.

A true Real Madrid veteran, Ramos has played for this club since 2005.

He is also the captain of the Spanish national football team, having 170 international caps for his nation.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 172 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 450,000 while the death toll is over 20,000 and more than 112,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

With 3,434 deaths, Spain overtook China in terms of the number of mortal victims from COVID-19, according to official data released by the country’s Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In a 24-hour period, 738 people died and the total number of confirmed cases surged by nearly 8,000, hitting 47,610.

Spain also has one of the highest proportions of healthcare workers affected by the coronavirus, with over 5,400 confirmed cases, according to data from Tuesday.