COVID-19 restrictions in Sweden are no longer in effect.

As of February, the country will no longer conduct PCR tests.

The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted because the pandemic is under control.

The agency’s head, Karin Tegmark Wisell, stated that PCR tests will no longer be used due to the government’s costs.

“Weekly PCR tests cost (dollar)55 million, and monthly PCR tests cost (dollar)220 million.

As a result, we’ve stopped using COVID-19 tests,” Wisell said.

As of February, only health workers will be able to take PCR tests for free.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, Sweden has stopped requesting any measures from those arriving from EU countries, such as a digital travel card, a vaccination certificate, or a test.

According to the Public Health Agency, the death toll from COVID-19 in Sweden has risen to 16,244, with more than 2.35 million cases reported.

On March 1, Finland will lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, also announced that the country’s pandemic-related restrictions will be lifted on February 1.

As of March 1, the ban has been lifted.

Denmark’s COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in February.

Norway announced that its restrictions would be lifted on February 1st, making it the first Nordic country to do so.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus has killed over 5.76 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 401.38 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.

