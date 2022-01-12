COVID-19 risk is cut in half with Turkiye’s domestic vaccine.

The domestic vaccine in Turkiye reduces the risk of COVID-19 by 50%.

Turkovac is showing promise in phase 3 trials, according to scientists.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to a study conducted by the country’s leading Hacettepe University, Turkiye’s domestic vaccine Turkovac reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 49.29% when compared to China’s CoronaVac.

Professor Serhat Unal, a member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Scientific Committee, and Professor Mine Durusu Tanriover, the lead researcher for Turkovac’s phase-3 trials, held a joint news conference in Ankara on Wednesday to announce the trial’s interim results.

The intermediate results, according to Unal, include samples collected until December.

July 27th, 2021

He said the first volunteer got the shot on June 22 and that the results have been shared with the Health Ministry on a regular basis since then.

According to Tanriover, 1,182 healthy volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 55 were chosen.

She went on to say that they had not been infected with COVID-19 and had not been given a vaccine.

She also presented the findings of a 1,008-volunteer study on the prevention of COVID-19 symptomatic cases.

COVID-19 was found in 68 of the participants.

CoronaVac was given to 45 infected people, while Turkovac was given to 23.

According to these figures, the CoronaVac group had an 8.96% chance of contracting the virus, while the Turkovac group had a 4.55 percent chance.

As a result, Turkovac was at least as safe as CoronaVac, she claimed, and reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 49.29%.

Both vaccines, according to Tanriover, are highly effective in preventing the onset of severe disease symptoms.

Only one volunteer who received the CoronaVac vaccine had advanced-stage side effects, while those who received Turkovac had none, she said.

She said the most common mild side effect was pain around the injection site.

Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.