COVID-19: South Africa evacuates nationals from Nigeria

ANKARA

South Africa airlifted some 136 of its nationals in Lagos, Nigeria, to become the ninth country to do so from the West African country over the novel coronavirus outbreak, Nigerian local media reported Monday.

The South Africa Airways SA2259 flight, which arrived on Sunday afternoon in Nigeria, departed from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at night en route to Johannesburg, the Vanguard news website reported Monday.

Nigerian authorities have confirmed 323 COVID-19 cases so far, including 85 recoveries and 10 deaths, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

After appearing in China last December, the novel virus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll exceeding 114,000 and over 434,000 recoveries, Johns Hopkins University indicates.