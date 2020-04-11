COVID-19 tally rises in Morocco, Lebanon, Palestine

ANKARA

Morocco, Lebanon, and Palestine confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The death toll in Morocco is up to 105 after eight more fatalities over the past 24 hours, while 57 new cases have raised the total to 1,431, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said the number of recoveries has reached 114 after six more patients were discharged from hospitals.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed one fatality over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20.

The total cases rose to 609 after 27 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said 28 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 67 have recovered.

In Palestine, the Health Ministry reported another death of the fatal disease, raising the death toll in the occupied territories to two.

It added that three new cases, including a seven-year-old child, raised the total number of cases to 266.

Government spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said the new patients are from the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Al-Khalil (Hebron).

In a statement, the ministry said 13 of the total cases are in the Gaza Strip and all the rest are in the West Bank.

It added 45 patients have recovered so far, including nine in the Gaza Strip.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. now the worst-affected areas in the world.

More than 1.61 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 97,000, and recoveries over 361,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara