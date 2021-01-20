COVID-19 test positivity rate remains below 5 pct in Myanmar for 1 month

YANGON, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 is remaining below 5 percent in Myanmar since the third week of December, 2020, according to the data from the Health and Sports Ministry on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate significantly dropped to 2.2 percent on Tuesday from 4.6 percent on Dec. 18, the ministry’s data showed.

“The country is gradually flattening the curve thanks to the solidarity and active cooperation of the public, but we can’t stop here and need to continue promoting non-pharmaceutical interventions to fight against the risks of the pandemic,” Dr. Than Naing Soe, director of Health Literacy Promotion Unit of the Public Health Department under the ministry, told Xinhua.

He stressed that the patients need to be sent to hospitals in time as one-third of the COVID-19 deaths are those who were sent to hospitals late and 92 percent of the deaths are patients with underlying diseases so far.

A total of 448 new infection cases and 13 deaths were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s latest release.

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 infections recorded 135,243 with 2,986 deaths while 118,657 recovered patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

The ministry has been promoting nationwide the Mask and Face Shield Campaign and calling for active participation of the public to cut the chain of the infection.

According to the ministry’s figures, over 2.17 million samples have been tested as of Tuesday since the first infection was detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. Enditem