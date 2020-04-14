Covid-19. The minute situation of the new coronavirus in the country and in the world

Here we follow developments on the new coronavirus pandemic on an international scale.

More updates

9h53 – Immunologist Maria de Sousa died with covid-19



Immunologist Maria de Sousa died last Tuesday night in intensive care at Hospital São José, victim of covid-19 and after a week in hospital.



He carried out scientific activity in England, Scotland and the United States, having a doctorate in Immunology. She went to the Abel Salazar Institute of Biomedical Sciences, in the city of Porto and in 1987 she became Professor of Immunology at the Abel Salazar Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Porto. Maria de Sousa noticed the organized migration of lymphocytes, cells of the immune system, and has this name for this discovery in any manual on the immune system.



9:50 am – Prime Minister wants a good end to the school year In an interview with Rádio Observer, António Costa declared that the measures taken for Easter had a positive balance and wished a good end of the school year for the third period that now begins. The Prime Minister spoke of the inequalities that being at home can cause students to learn but maintains that support from television was created to try to mitigate differences. Regarding the lifting of restrictions, the Prime Minister is perpetual. Only when there is a reduced possibility of contagion risk. It will be a gradual process that will have to wait for the pandemic to decline in Portugal. “When we start taking measurements, the virus has not disappeared yet, so it will always be gradual and progressive, because when we start taking measurements, the level of contagion will increase again. It has to be gradual to ensure that this increase never exceeds the limit of what is controllable ”, remembering that after the lifting of restrictions in the country, there will be more outbreaks of the virus. In relation to a third emergency period in Portugal, António Costa stated that the restrictions on the movement will remain but that there may be relief in some issues of workers’ collective rights. There are no dates for the survey yet, but the Prime Minister revealed that it can happen depending on the regions and age of the population. Regarding the impact of the pandemic on the economy, António Costa Observer what does not exclude the possibility of nationalizing TAP. Recalling the importance of the Portuguese airline, the Prime Minister stated that he cannot afford to lose the company.



9h26 – “We don’t have equal conditions for all students”, warns FNE João Dias da Silva, secretary-general of the National Federation of Education, said this Tuesday in Bom Dia Portugal that not all students have access to the technological material needed to face a third period of classes at home. “This type of relationship between teacher, school and students is necessarily insufficient, not even if all students had a computer, nor if all students had internet,” emphasized the union leader.



9h11 – India extends period of state of emergency

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the state of emergency in the country will be extended until May 3 to be able to contain the new coronavirus pandemic. However, Modi revealed that states that prevented the outbreak could reopen “essential activities”.



8h51 – A quarter of the Portuguese stopped using the health system

One in four Portuguese say they have stopped going to the health system because of the new coronavirus. A Catholic University survey for RTP and the newspaper Public reveals more data on days of confinement and state of emergency.



8h48 – Russia with record growth in the number of infected

Russia has surpassed 20,000 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, with a record growth of 2774 new cases since yesterday. The Coronavirus Response Center announced that in total there are 21,102 confirmed cases in the country. There was also an increase in the number of fatalities. There are now 170 people who have died, an increase of 22 people.



8:41 am – “An absolutely atypical third period” In an interview to Bom Dia Portugal, by video call, the secretary general of Fenprof stated that “schools have been doing their best” to cope with an exceptional situation like the current one. “I am convinced that schools, teachers, students and families, who are fundamental in this process, will do their best, but no one expects us to reach the end of the year and that the result would be what we would have if everything had run normally “, pointed out Mário Nogueira, who anticipated a “complicated assessment”.



8:32 am – French government predicts GDP to drop eight percent this year The French government predicts an eight percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, announced Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. “We will have a growth forecast that will be fixed at -8% for the amending finance bill,” said the minister.



8h28 – Philippines increases number of tests to find unknown cases The Philippines has introduced a more aggressive approach to the testing program to dispatch covid-19 in the country. Further tests will be carried out to find at least 15,000 unknown cases of the infection, in one of the countries in Asia that more restrictive measures have been taken. The Philippines reports close to 5000 infections that have killed 315 people.

7:19 AM – United States with more than 1509 dead in 24 hours

The United States counted, in 24 hours, 1509 dead due to the new coronavirus, a number almost identical to that of Sunday, indicated the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country has risen to 23,529, with the United States the nation hardest hit by Covid-19 respiratory disease, according to Monday’s data.

More than 550,000 people are infected, the North American Centers for Preventing and Fighting Diseases (CDC) said.

Also on Monday, the State of New York, the center of the epidemic in the United States, surpassed the barrier of 10,000 deaths caused by Covid-19. The governor of the State, Andrew Cuomo, considered that “the worst is over”, stressing that, for the first time in a week, the number of daily deaths has fallen to levels below 700.

For CDC director Robert Redfield, the United States is “nearing the peak” of the disease.

7:00 am – State of play

The third term of the academic year begins this Tuesday. All students will return to classes from home.

From the first to the ninth year, online distance learning will be complemented by tele-school from the 20th on RTP Memória.

The grid of the #EstudoEmCasa space is already known and will occupy part of the channel’s programming throughout the third period, from 9:00 am to 5:50 pm, with 30-minute classes for the different disciplines.

However, teachers want to be able to access the topics to be dealt with in each issue, in order to prepare work with students

For now, students have distance classes via the internet and digital platforms. The eventual return to schools of 11th and 12th year students is still on the table.

The situation of households



There is an urgent request to the President of the Republic and the Government, by the National Confederation of Solidarity Institutions and the Union of Portuguese Mercies, to remove users with Covid-19 from their homes.

In a statement, the two institutions warn of the repeated existence, in the last days, of dramatic situations of patients living in homes that are not being guaranteed basic health care.

New DGS guidance on masks

Health authorities now recommend that everyone wear a mask whenever they are in closed spaces and frequented by many people, such as supermarkets, shops, pharmacies and public transport.The Order of Doctors considers that the masks will only be effective if they are mandatory use.

This new guideline indicates that the use of a mask should be seen as an additional measure of protection against social distance, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

The Directorate-General for Health warns, however, that so-called surgical masks should not be used, as these are needed by health professionals.

The picture in Portugal

Portugal recorded 535 fatalities on Covid-19 on Monday, 31 more than on Sunday, and 16,934 infected (349 more), according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health.

The North region was still the one with the highest number of deaths (303), followed by the Center (123), Lisbon and the Tagus Valley (96) and the Algarve, with nine deaths. There were four deaths recorded in the Azores.

There were 16,934 confirmed cases, 349 more than the previous day.

The vast majority of the 16,934 people infected by SARS-CoV-2, 16,747, were recovering at home. 1,187 people were hospitalized, of which 188 were in intensive care units.

The international framework



In France the state of emergency was extended for another month. French President Emanuel Macron has warned that the pandemic is far from overpowered.

On the other hand, Spain has started to ease restrictions on the economy. Companies and industries that are not considered essential have resumed activity.

In 24 hours 517 people died in Spain with Covid-19. It was the second lowest value in almost three weeks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 118,000 deaths and infected almost 1.9 million people in 193 countries and territories.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths, 23,529, and infected, which are more than 570 thousand.

Europe, with more than 962,000 infected and around 80,000 dead, is the continent with the highest number of cases. Italy is the second country with the most fatalities, 20,465. There are more than 159,000 confirmed cases.

