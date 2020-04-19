Covid-19: The number of people hospitalized continues to drop in Geneva – Geneva

Saturday noon, the Canton of Geneva had 315 people hospitalized at HUG because of the Covid-19, fourteen fewer than Friday. Among them, thirty-four are in intensive care (five fewer). If this number remains high, it is the lowest recorded for a month. These new official figures confirm the slowdown of the epidemic.

Thirty-three of those still in intensive care are intubated, the same number as the day before. The hospital also has twenty patients in intermediate care (two fewer on Friday) and 261 in the care unit (seven fewer).

Also note that 21 people have been able to return home in the past 24 hours. In total, 553 have left the HUG since the start of the crisis.

Finally, 47 new cases were reported, eleven patients required hospitalization and three new deaths due to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total to 187.