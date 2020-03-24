Covid-19: There are 82 doctors and 37 nurses infected with the new coronavirus. Portuguese passenger on the cruise tested positive – News

Responding to a question regarding the number of health professionals currently infected with Covid-19 in Portugal, the Secretary of State for Health, António Lacerda Sales, said that there were “165 infected professionals, 37 of whom are nurses, 82 doctors and the rest will be distributed among other classes of direct service provision “.

The number of deaths associated with Covid-19 rose to 23 and the number of infections is 2060, 460 more than on Sunday, according to the DGS epidemiological bulletin released late in the morning.

As for possible new infections, the director-general of Health, Graça Freitas, announced that one of the 27 Portuguese passengers on the MSC Fantasia cruise, operated by MSC Cruises, which docked yesterday at the port of Lisbon, was tested and “had a positive test.

“At this moment, this Portuguese passenger, who is not in Lisbon, will be tested again to have a second sample. If this sample is positive, we have a plan for this ship”, said the person in charge, stating that he “is fine”, as well as the remaining passengers who disembarked.

Graça Freitas explained that, if the new sample is positive, the health authorities have a plan regarding this ship from Brazil.

“By the principle of precaution in public health (…) of yesterday [domingo] for today, isolation measures were taken inside that boat ”, he said.

According to Graça Freitas, the health authorities were in contact with the competent authorities of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), with the competent authorities of Porto, with the shipowner and with the ship.

“The ship has a contingency plan” and as a precaution, isolation measures were determined inside the boat. “At the date, this is the state of the ship”.

At the press conference, Lacerda Sales also announced the arrival of medical supplies for health professionals. “We will have two million more surgical masks and two million FP2 masks and [ainda] about 50 thousand more swabs “, material, which will be distributed taking into account the needs, namely to the health professionals who are treating Covid-19 patients, said the government official.

The Secretary of State specified that today a plane to China leaves to bring the material, with other flights to the same destination already being planned, to bring more material ordered by the Portuguese State to also material ordered by private individuals.

“When testing, there is” a stock capacity between public and private of about 20 thousand tests, “said António Lacerda Sales. According to the Secretary of State, the capacity to carry out tests for infection with the new coronavirus has been” progressively increasing ” (SARSCov2).

The Secretary of State for Health also asked the heads of nursing homes to create confinement spaces and activate contingency plans to deal with the epidemic.

Main points highlighted by the Secretary of State for Health:

– António Lacerda Sales announced that several order lines are in force. “Today a plane leaves for China to bring material,” said the Secretary of State for Health, with stops scheduled in the coming weeks of trips to the same country “to cover both state purchases and to ensure some offers they have emerged ”.

– Lacerda Sales promised that “this week, we will have two million more surgical masks, and two million FP2 masks, and about 50 thousand more swabs”.

– Although several sectors of society are asking for medical equipment, this “will be distributed according to needs”, because the fact that they are goods in small quantities requires “careful management and to distribute them first where they are most needed, or that is, healthcare professionals and others treating Covid patients. “

– The situation in nursing homes is “inspiring concern”. “The cases now known now make it even clearer the urgency of these establishments to activate their contingency plans, with confinement spaces”, said the government official. “We are in urgency, which requires more flexible procedures,” said Lacerda Sales, announcing that institutions can now “resort to volunteer grants”.

– Testing capacity is being “progressively” increased. “At the moment, it has the capacity for 2500 daily tests. In the private sector, there are over 1500 tests per day. There is a stock capacity, between public and private, of about 20 thousand tests ”.

– “It is time to close ranks, for each one to do their part. And we must not forget that we must all have our contingency plan”. He also thanked the country’s mayors.

Answers to journalists:

Why was there no timely purchase of protective equipment for healthcare professionals? Laboratories complain about a lack of reagents for testing. Is this being foreseen?

Lacerda Sales: The material is not being purchased now, it has been purchased every day. Last week, we distributed about 2.5 million masks and about 150 thousand Epis. This week we are reinforcing. There will also be a progressive increase in testing capacity. It is clear that this is not only the swabs, they are also the kits, the reagents and we are making a joint reinforcement. We are significantly increasing testing capacity.

Graça Freitas: This question of equipment and testing is just like our food logistics at home. We go to the market, we go shopping, every day, and when we reach the end of this epidemic wave, we will have millions and millions of masks, FP2 respirators and spent swabs. This is bought, we go to the big material suppliers. What we have in a week is enough for that week. We have a safety stock for an emergency and then we reset it. It’s like doing vaccines, medications, oxygen, insulin, we don’t have a warehouse full of vaccines. We buy based on the needs of that period.

I would like you to define clear indications for unprotected doctors who are in contact with infected patients. This is because FNAM says that some hospital centers established through circulars the indication of maintaining health professionals – who maintained close, unprotected contact with infected patients – in regular work, with a surgical mask as long as asymptomatic. Don’t you fear that this could cause an explosion of contagion in hospitals?

Graça Freitas: A rule was issued by the General Directorate of Health which we hope will be fully complied with by all services and for any health professional: This provides for sharing the risk, one thing is a professional who has distant contact with the patient, another is a professional who the patient was intubated. I fully agree with you that the standard should be followed.

Have all the tests been carried out on the passengers of the ship that docked yesterday in Lisbon? And are the results already known?

Graça Freitas: Yesterday there was some confusion in the communication. What was scheduled for the cruise ship was just to test national citizens who were going to land and stay on Portuguese soil. These have all been tested. In relation to the other passengers and the crew, it was not planned to do tests, but rather that the passengers would disembark and be taken by a proper corridor to the airport and follow their destination. What happened yesterday is that one of the Portuguese passengers who disembarked and was tested had a positive test. At this moment, this Portuguese passenger, who is not in Lisbon, will be tested again to have a second sample. If this sample is positive, we have a plan for that ship. But people are all well, they have no symptoms (…) Isolation measures were taken inside that boat.

In relation to the Portuguese Institutes of Oncology, will they be free of Covid patients or not? Are there any rules in this regard?

Graça Freitas: Regarding the Portuguese Institutes of Oncology, they are obviously excited. What is foreseen is that it is the opposite, that they can receive cancer patients from other hospitals and that they are not infected, and, in turn, if a cancer patient develops Covid in one of the IPOs, he will be directed to another hospital.

In relation to doctors working in several hospitals, could it increase the risk of cross-contamination?

Graça Freitas: Here the recommendation is that they increasingly comply with individual protection measures appropriate to the type of work they are doing (…) If they comply with the rules and if they are equipped according to the intervention they are going to do, the risk will be minimized.

How many health professionals have been infected? How many are in isolation? Will lower losses be prevented?

Lacerda Sales: (…) We have registered 165 infected professionals, 37 of whom are nurses, 82 doctors and the rest will be distributed among other classes of direct service provision (…) We will make every effort to have an ever greater detail in this definition and in this targeting.

* with Lusa agency