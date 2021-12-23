COVID-19 treatment, which was saving many people in central Pennsylvania, is no longer available due to a variant.

COVID-19 treatment, which was saving many people in central Pennsylvania, is no longer available due to a genetic mutation.

Treatment with monoclonal antibodies has been one of the most successful developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people in central Pennsylvania have received it, and it has helped to keep their COVID-19 symptoms from worsening to the point where they need to be hospitalized or die.

However, Regeneron’s most widely used and effective version isn’t working against the omicron variant, which has accounted for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in just a few weeks.

Eli Lily’s version, which is less popular, is also ineffective.

UPMC, Penn State Health, and Geisinger, three major health systems in central Pennsylvania, announced on Wednesday that they are discontinuing or reducing their use of Regeneron, which had been their main tool for preventing mild COVID-19 cases from becoming severe.

The good news is that sotrovimab, a third monoclonal antibody treatment that was recently approved and uses a different technology, is still effective against omicron.

The bad news is that sotrovimab is in short supply, with many hospitals running out.

According to the New York Times, the Biden administration is in talks with the manufacturer of sotrovimab to increase production.

However, until early next year, the supply is not expected to significantly increase.

Because of the increased contagiousness of omicron, hospitals will be without full access to a key COVID-19 fighting tool during what could be the worst outbreak yet.

Another ray of hope comes from early reports that the omicron strain, which emerged around Thanksgiving and is still being investigated by scientists, may cause milder illness than the delta strain, which started the Pennsylvania outbreak in July.

According to a spokeswoman for Penn State Health, omicron will be the dominant local strain in a week.

It intends to stop using Regeneron on Friday.

In an email, the spokeswoman stated, “Our pharmacists are working to obtain sotrovimab, which is in limited supply nationwide.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Penn State Health said that high-risk patients will receive treatments such as intravenous Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.

Geisinger is switching to sotrovimab and has “enough sotrovimab to meet our current infusion needs,” according to Dr.

Keith Boell is the population initiatives’ chief quality officer.