COVID-19: Trump says US to send ventilators to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

US President Donald Trump said he will send ventilators to Ethiopia in support of its effort to fight COVID-19.

“Just spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia. His Country needs Ventilators, and the U.S. is in good position to help him. We will,” Trump said on Twitter.

Ali tweeted similar sentiments: “Encouraging phone call with @realDonaldTrump reconfirming continued US-Ethiopia relations. Appreciate the commitment of support to #COVID19 prevention and mitigation efforts as well as on desert locust control.”

Trump last year made an offer to mediate between Ethiopia and Egypt in their longtime dispute about filling and operation of Ethiopia’s $5 billion hydro dam on the Nile River.

Talks stalled after Ethiopia accused the US of siding with Egypt.