COVID-19: Turkey to deliver bread to curfew cities

ANKARA

Bread will be delivered to Turkish residents as provinces across the country are now under a curfew because of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said early Saturday.

It said bread will be delivered by bakeries-owned vehicles and staff, as well as members of the Vefa Social Support Group that was formed to help those aged 65 and older, or who have chronic illnesses, after the government issued a stay-at-home policy March 21.

The move came after Turkey imposed a two-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Consumers rushed into supermarkets and bakeries hours before the curfew.

Turkey confirmed 98 more deaths from the virus Friday, bringing that number to 1,006.

After originating in China in December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 102,500, and infected an excess of 1.69 million, while nearly 375,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.