COVID-19: Turkey’s Razgatlioglu tests positive again

ANKARA

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlioglu has not yet recovered from the coronavirus and tested positive again on Sunday.

The Turkish Motorcycling Federation (TMF) said on Twitter that Razgatlioglu, 24, is currently in quarantine in Spain as his second PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test came in positive.

He will be unable to join the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship test race at the Aragon Circuit in Spain on April 12-13.

Meanwhile his team, Yamaha Racing said on social media that Razgatlioglu, who was diagnosed with the virus on April 1, is well and does not have any symptoms.