COVID-19: Turkish agency distributes food aid in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo

Turkey’s state aid agency on Thursday began to distribute aid to the people of Kosovo to help the Balkan country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 1,600 families will be provided with food packages in the capital Pristina with the presence of the city’s mayor, Turkey’s ambassador, and local representatives of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Ambassador Cagri Sakar said Turkey has stood by Kosovo since it declared independence in 2008, adding that the coronavirus pandemic once again demonstrated the importance of international solidarity.

“In the past few days, we have helped our friends in the Balkans, including Kosovo,” Sakar said. “We are happy to maintain our solidarity with Kosovo through TIKA.”

Mayor Spend Ahmeti, for his part, said the aid packages were distributed to needy people and underlined that Turkey and TIKA constantly contribute to projects in the capital.

Ahmet said 370 assistance packages were distributed on Thursday and welcomed Turkey’s “constant” assistance.

Hasan Burak Ceran, the TIKA representative to Pristina, said all the food aid would be distributed before Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast during daylight hours.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed 8 lives in Kosovo with 387 cases.

More than 2.09 million cases have been reported worldwide, with a death toll over 139,400 and almost 529,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas