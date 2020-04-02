COVID-19: Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors

ANKARA

Turkish parliament extended an entry ban on foreign nationals into the country to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the speaker’s office announced on Tuesday.

“The ban on visitors has been extended to cover the period between April 1 and April 30,” the office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the parliament delayed centennial anniversary events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political parties represented in parliament have also canceled group meetings.

The coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 168 on Monday, with 10,827 positive cases, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 178 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 787,000, while the death toll is above 37,800, and more than 166,000 people have recovered so far.