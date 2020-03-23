COVID-19: UK pubs close doors, state to cover wages

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and other social venues at a press conference late Friday, where an unprecedented economic package to support businesses and employees was also announced, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact U.K. society and the economy.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said: “Across the U.K., there have been 66,976 concluded tests of which 62,993 were confirmed negative, and 3,983 positive.

“177 patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have sadly died.”

The new U.K.-wide death toll is an increase of 40 over 24 hours – the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

Pubs closed

Johnson said the following places are closed until further notice: Food and drink venues (excluding supermarkets and takeaways); pubs, bars and clubs; cinemas, theatres, concert and bingo halls; spas, indoor leisure and gyms; casinos and betting shops, and museums and galleries.

Criticizing those flouting government advice to socially distance themselves from others, Johnson said: “To people going against the scientific advice, you’re not only putting your own life and the lives of your family at risk, you’re endangering the community and you’re making it more difficult to protect the NHS [National Health Service] and save lives.”

“You may be tempted to go out tonight and I say to you please don’t, you may think that you are invincible – but there is no guarantee that you will get mild symptoms.

“And you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on. We want you as far as possible to stay at home.”

But Johnson ruled out restricting travel around the U.K., saying the country’s transport networks are essential for delivering public services.

First in British history

At the same press conference, Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, announced: “For the first time in our history, the British government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages. Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers, up to a total of £2,500 a month, that’s above UK median earnings level.”

He said the scheme would be backdated to March 1 and added: “There’s no limit on the funding available for the scheme, we will pay to support as many jobs as needed.”

“To help businesses keep people in work, I’m deferring the next quarter of VAT payments. No business will pay VAT from now to mid-June. You’ll have until the end of the financial year to repay those bills. That’s an over £30 billion injection to businesses equivalent to 1.5% of GDP,” he said.

“We are already seeing some job losses,” he said. “Taken together, I’m announcing over £6 billion of extra support through the welfare system.”

Sunak’s measures garnered the widespread support of both businesses and trade unions.

Trade Union Congress General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “This is a breakthrough. Rishi Sunak has shown real leadership. We’re glad he’s listened to unions and taken vital steps to support working families. Employers can now be confident they’ll be able to pay their wage bills.”

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, said: “This is a landmark package of measures for business, people and jobs. The chancellor’s offer of substantial payroll support, fast access to cash and tax deferral will support the livelihoods of millions. Firms and employees will respond with relief and determination.”

London hospitals struggling

Earlier on Friday, The Guardian daily reported that hospitals in London are struggling to cope with an “explosion” in the number of patients with coronavirus.

Northwick Park hospital in northwest London declared a “critical incident” after it ran out of critical care beds, and asked hospitals nearby to look after some of its patients. After 24 hours, the hospital announced an end to its “critical incident” status.

The Guardian reported unpublished National Health Service figures that showed the number of coronavirus patients being treated in south London hospitals rose from seven cases on March 6 to 93 cases on March 17.

One intensive care specialist told the daily: “There’s been an explosion in the numbers that began last weekend and has continued all week, with more and more cases every day.”

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 275,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and over 88,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.