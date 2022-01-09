COVID-19 vaccination is now required for school participation in Bangladesh.

Officials say that after January 15, no student over the age of 12 will be permitted to attend in-person classes without vaccination.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

Bangladesh made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students attending in-person classes on campuses on Sunday, citing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

An official from the Education Ministry, Mohammad Abul Khair, told Anadolu Agency that the new directives were issued to ensure students’ health safety and to resume in-person educational activities in the country.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a directive on Sunday directing educational institutions to ensure that students over the age of 12 are vaccinated, stating that no one under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend classes after January.

15 without being vaccinated first.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), COVID-19 infections increased by 115% in the country in a week, while death rates increased by 15%.

As of Saturday, the DGHS had recorded 6,300 new cases, up from 3,336 the previous week, according to DGHS spokesman Nazmul Islam.

A new peak of COVID-19 has already begun in the country, according to Mushtaq Hossain, a virologist and chief advisor at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“In the last two weeks, the number of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has increased dramatically.”

Infections and deaths may rise even more in the coming weeks, he told Anadolu Agency.

“Although Bangladesh has only recorded a few cases of omicron (20 so far), our failure to follow health safety guidelines could change the situation,” he added.

“Despite the rising number of cases of COVID-19, we see massive crowds in hospitals, government and private offices, and shopping malls.”

To avoid a disaster, such gatherings will have to be limited and closely monitored, according to the virologist.

According to the DGHS, the 165-million-strong South Asian country recorded 1,491 new cases and three new deaths on Sunday.

According to the DGHS, a total of 28,102 people died, while 1.6 million people became infected.