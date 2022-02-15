Covid-19 vaccine pioneer Katalin Karikó encourages more young women and girls to pursue careers in science.

Thanks to her work in developing mRNA technology, which was used as the basis for the Moderna and PfizerBioNTech vaccines, the 67-year-old Hungarian biochemist has been thrust into the global spotlight.

The pioneering researcher whose work on messenger RNA technology was used to develop both the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines has urged more young girls and women to follow in her footsteps and pursue careers in science.

Although many discoveries contributed to the development of vaccines, Dr Katalin Karikó’s, a 67-year-old Hungarian biochemist, is one of the most important, catapulting her from relative obscurity into the global spotlight.

The adaptability of mRNA has opened up a new field of therapy, not only for vaccines but also for medicines in areas as diverse as cancer, strokes, and cystic fibrosis.

However, the senior vice president at BioNTech, a German company she joined in 2013 and later teamed up with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, is equally passionate about getting more women into science.

She told me from her Philadelphia home, “I’m a woman, and it’s important to talk about women in science.”

“I know that female scientists inspire young women.

Many girls doubt their ability to become professors, but I tell them, “Why not?” and encourage them not to be intimidated.

“A woman may feel as if she must choose between having a career and having a child at times.

And I don’t want them to feel obligated to make a decision.

Find a good husband, one who understands that you have a dream and that you will work together to achieve it.

Many women willingly give up their dreams.

However, if you show them what you’re doing [working while raising a family], they’ll see that it’s possible.”

Dr. Karikó grew up in a small town in Hungary without running water as the daughter of a butcher and a bookkeeper.

She earned a PhD at the University of Szeged after being inspired to study science by her high school teachers, but had to leave Hungary in 1985 when the lab she was working in lost its funding.

She came to the US with her engineer husband and two-year-old daughter, as well as a.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Katalin Karikó: Covid-19 vaccine pioneer urges more girls and young women to take up science