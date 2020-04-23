Covid-19: “What exactly is the plan?” tackle Petra Gössi – Switzerland

Interviewed by “Tages-Anzeiger”, the elected representative said she was disappointed by the latest decisions of the Federal Council. If Berne has corrected the situation concerning large distributors, “it is not consistent that garden centers can open their doors on the pretext that their business is seasonal. The fashion industry is also seasonal, but they can’t open. ” She adds: “The Federal Council gets lost in the details and I wonder: what is the plan exactly?” It lacks “a real strategy”.

Petra Gössi also sharply criticizes the testing strategy: we have learned that “many labs used only part of their capabilities because the federal criteria were too strict. And now, we are relaxing these criteria. It should have been done much faster. ”

Asked about Ignazio Cassis’ request to reopen all stores next Monday, an idea rejected by his colleagues, Petra Gössi explains that the PLR ​​”would have approved this. Provided that employee and customer protection measures are respected. ”

But the elected representative does not ask that everything start immediately: “We must ensure that the population retains confidence in the ability of our society to function. She is “surprised that no solution has been presented to indicate how to continue to protect those at risk during the deconfinement phase”.

More skills in the Cantons

And to mention the importance of regional responses to the crisis: “Now that the infection curve is flattening, we must give more skills to the Cantons.” The PLR ​​intends to lower taxes and eliminate regulations to alleviate the coming economic crisis.

But that will not be enough, explains Petra Gössi: “We must also discuss how we are going to pay off the debt that we are accumulating today. When the economy picks up, businesses will need to be able to work freely. This is classic liberal politics. ”