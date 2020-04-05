COVID-19: World Bank approves nearly $50M for DR Congo

KIGALI, Rwanda

The World Bank will provide nearly $50 million to help the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The $47 million funding aims to strengthen the DRC government’s capacity to prepare for and respond to COVID-19, with a focus on provinces crucial to containing the epidemic, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

“There is an urgent need to support the Congolese government in its immediate efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic in Kinshasa, which is currently its epicenter, in order to prevent its rapid spread among populations and, above all, to stop its progress to the provinces,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s director of operations in the region.

The funds will help in implementation of containment strategies, training of medical personnel, and distribution of equipment to ensure timely testing and tracking of suspected patients.

They will particularly support Kinshasa and its neighboring areas in efforts to develop mechanisms to limit the spread of the pandemic outside the capital.

The funding is part of the World Bank Group’s $14 billion rapid assistance package to help developing countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The African country has 134 cases of COVID-19, and 13 deaths so far, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1 million (1,016,401) cases have been reported in 181 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December.

The global death toll is over 53,100, while more than 211,700 people have recovered so far.