COVID-19:Australia police seize cruise ship’s black box

ISTANBUL

Australian police are investigating why the Ruby Princess cruise ship allowed ill passengers to disembark in Sydney amid mounting coronavirus fears, according to local media.

Public broadcaster ABC News reported that Police Commissioner Mick Fuller confirmed the raid on Wednesday night.

“Ships have a black box very similar to that of international planes and that and other evidence has been seized for further investigation,” report cited Fuller as saying.

Fuller added that there were still more than 1,000 crew members on the ship, with three-quarters intending to remain there.

The Ruby Princess, currently docked at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, is at the center of a criminal investigation into whether its operator downplayed the number of potential coronavirus cases on board before it was allowed to dock in Sydney on March 19, according to the broadcaster.

So far, around 2,700 passengers have disembarked from the ship with over 600 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths linked to the vessel.

Since last week, the Australian Border Force have denied requests by several cruise ship operators to remain in Australian waters, forcing many of them to undertake returning crew members to their home countries in Asia, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua on Wednesday.

The agency also reported that the vessels “were able to refuel and resupply” and by Tuesday the majority had either left or were preparing to leave, “with four more expected to be gone by Thursday.”

The coronavirus death toll in Australia rose to 51 after more fatalities were reported Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now up to 6,052, while 2,813 people have recovered so far.

Cruise ships account for a large portion of COVID-19 related deaths and confirmed cases in the country.

Australia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people in open or closed public areas.

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 10 people and no more than five are allowed at weddings.

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms and places of worship remain closed across the country, while new arrivals must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.48 million confirmed infections worldwide and more than 88,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. Nearly 330,000 have recovered.