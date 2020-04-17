COVID-19:Turkish centenarian owes life to immune system

ISTANBUL

One of Turkey’s most recent — and most senior — coronavirus recoveries is a 107-year-old living in Istanbul.

Havahan Karadeniz was discharged from the hospital after only a week of treatment at the Istanbul Research and Training Hospital.

One of the oldest survivors of the virus, the centenarian’s rapid recovery — thanks to her strong immune system — astonished even her doctors.

Now, under 14-day home-quarantine, Karadeniz recounted to Anadolu Agency her experiences and what made her strong enough to beat the virus, which has spread to over 2.2 million across the globe.

Despite her advanced age, she does not suffer from heart disease or diabetes and has never had a surgical operation.

She drinks Turkish coffee every morning and takes care to eat a healthy diet with honey, butter and milk for breakfast. Boiled wheat with yogurt is one of Karadeniz’s favorite foods.

Waking up before the sun rises each morning, she performs the five daily Islamic prayers at home.

Her grandson Ender Cirag, who was also treated on COVID-19, is keeping Karadeniz company and helping her as she gets through home quarantine, taking every precaution in line with social distancing rules.

Born in Malatya province in eastern Turkey, Karadeniz moved to Istanbul when she was eight years old. She has four children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

After first appearing in China late last year, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to the data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide death toll has exceeded 146,000, with more than 550,000 recoveries.

Seven days at hospital

Karadeniz was admitted to the hospital last week and tested positive for the virus with a fever and cough.

“I didn’t know I was infected,” she said, recalling the day doctors wanted to admit her for hospital care.

Refusing at first, she remained sick at home until her oldest daughter insisted she go to the hospital.

“They brought me inside and conducted tests on me. I said to the doctor: ‘What is happening? I want to go home.’ The doctor told me: ‘You’re sick and we’re treating you.’ I stayed there for seven days,” said Karadeniz.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, I was sick,” she said. “I can’t explain how the days passed,” she said, referring to her seven days at the hospital.

After beating the virus, Karadeniz expressed her thankfulness for the medical staff that cared for her: “We have very bright doctors.”

Now at home, Karadeniz intends to “look after” herself well. “No traveling,” she said.

“I can only go to the kitchen here and I get tired. But I’m thankful that I can at least do that.”

*Writing by Handan Kazanci