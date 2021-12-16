Covid: A mother whose child died after she contracted a virus while pregnant has been subjected to a barrage of online harassment.

Covid: A mother whose baby died after she contracted a virus while pregnant is receiving a barrage of online abuse.

Katie Leeming thought vaccine advice for expectant mothers was ‘confusing,’ and if she hadn’t been pregnant, she would have gotten vaccinated.

A mother whose baby girl died after testing positive for Covid-19 at the age of nine days has revealed she has been subjected to “vile abuse” from people who blame her for her daughter’s death because she was not vaccinated.

Katie Leeming, who recently had to hold a funeral for her daughter Ivy-Rose Court, who died after being born extremely prematurely, told me she has been harassed on social media by people blaming her for her daughter’s death, as well as anti-vaxxers praising her for not getting the vaccine.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Kirkham, near Blackpool, with her partner and two young sons, admitted that the abuse is upsetting her, but that she is doing her best to ignore it.

Ms Leeming told me she decided against getting vaccinated against coronavirus because she was concerned about the effect on her unborn baby and thought the advice available at the time was confusing.

She admitted that she would have had the shot if she had been given clear information about its risks.

“You said you don’t regret not getting the vaccine even though your child DIED? You stupid, vapid, and worthless piece of garbage,” one of the abusive messages she received on Facebook said.

“Hopefully, they sterilise you so you won’t be able to create and kill another.”

Some people are simply not meant to have children.”

“No doubt about it, if you had taken the jab, you wouldn’t be here now… the jab is horrific, it’s all true what’s happening, it’s all about depopulation,” a message from an anti-vaxxer said.

Following the death of baby Ivy-Rose Court, a family friend organized a fundraiser to help with funeral costs and expenses, which was shared on social media, including Facebook, where Ms Leeming has received the majority of the abuse.

She told me she doesn’t regret speaking out about her daughter’s death because she wanted to raise awareness, but she was surprised by how people judged her and blamed her for causing the tragedy by refusing to get vaccinated against Covid.

Ms Leeming said, “Since Ivy-Rose died, I’ve received a lot of abusive messages.”

“I’ve been accused of murdering my child by some people.”

