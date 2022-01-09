Covid-affected revellers who missed Christmas can partake in a belated holiday celebration.

Because of Covid, many people were forced into isolation and missed out on Christmas celebrations.

It’s not too late, though, for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

Habitat Escapes, a staycation specialist, is offering a January package that aims to recreate everything that’s special about Christmas a few weeks after the big day.

Those who book a January vacation and want to have a belated Christmas dinner with family or friends will be assisted in doing so during their stay.

Lower Mill Estate in the Cotswolds is a great place to visit if you’re looking to reunite with family or friends for a late Christmas celebration.

The self-catered homes provide the ideal setting for guests to gather with their loved ones in their own space, and the estate’s expansive grounds allow guests to reconnect with nature with plenty of places to explore on brisk winter walks.

Guests can also start the year off right with a visit to the estate’s fantastic spa facilities or a refreshing swim in the indoor or outdoor pools.

With eight lakes and two rivers, the estate is considered one of Europe’s most important nature reserves.

Guests can unwind with a mulled wine or hot chocolate next to a warm log burning fire in their cosy property after an exciting day of adventure.

Habitat Escapes will include a bottle of mulled wine and a make-your-own gingerbread house kit, as well as Christmas dinner boxes for a family of four for £59 (to be booked at the same time as the holiday).

With the code LATEXMAS, the firm is also offering £50 off the holiday price for January bookings. This offer is valid until January 30 on new bookings.

From January 22 to 24, Habitat Escapes is offering two nights at The Mallardsat Lower Mill Estate for £669.

This home can accommodate up to six people.

From £1,089 for three nights self-catered at The Hangout at Lower Mill Estate from January 18-21.

The property can accommodate up to eight people.

Visit www.habitatescapes.com for more information and to make a reservation.

