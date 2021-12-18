Covid announcement in full as booster jabs extended to combat Omicron, according to Boris Johnson.

Covid announcement in full as booster jabs extended to combat Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned that a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron Covid cases is on its way to the UK, as he announces a push for booster vaccinations.

On Sunday night, Boris Johnson made his most recent Covid announcement, providing an urgent update on the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister warned of a “tidal wave” of cases of the new strain coming to the UK in a pre-recorded address, prompting an emergency roll-out of the booster vaccine.

To combat the spread of Omicron, vaccinations will be given out at all hours of the day and night in an effort to deliver the third dose, with everyone over the age of 18 being invited to get a booster starting this week.

Following the announcement that the UK would be placed on Covid alert level four, the second highest level, Mr Johnson delivered a solemn speech – here’s everything he said.

“Wonderful evening.

We’ve demonstrated over the last year that vaccination is the key to overcoming Covid, and that it works.

“With over half a million jabs delivered yesterday alone, the UK was the first country in the world to administer a vaccine, we delivered the fastest roll-out in Europe, and we’ve also begun the fastest booster campaign.”

“And these achievements have literally saved countless lives and livelihoods in this country, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our NHS, which includes thousands of GPs and volunteer vaccinators.”

“However, I need to speak with you this evening because I’m afraid we’re in the midst of an emergency in our fight against the new variant, Omicron, and we need to reinforce our vaccine protection wall as soon as possible to keep our friends and loved ones safe.”

“Earlier today, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers raised the Covid Alert level to 4, the second highest, due to evidence that Omicron is doubling every two to three days here in the UK.”

“We’ve seen how these exponential curves grow from bitter experience.”

“There should be no doubt: an Omicron tidal wave is on its way, and I’m afraid it’s now clear that two doses of vaccine will not provide the level of protection we all require.”

“However, the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we will all be cured.”

