Covid booster booking explained: How to book the third jab as the NHS vaccine roll-out now includes people in their forties and fifties.

In order to combat a rocky winter, people over the age of 40 can now get their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

In an effort to reduce infection rates and hospital admissions this winter, the government has expanded the availability of Covid-19 booster vaccines to people aged 40 to 49.

Only those over the age of 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable were previously eligible for the booster vaccine, which is administered at least six months after the second shot.

The rollout will begin on Monday, November 22nd, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), which publicly announced the extension last week.

Here’s what you need to know about getting your booster shot.

The vaccine has been extended in the face of a rising tide of infections in the United Kingdom and fears that Christmas could be disrupted if more isn’t done to contain the virus.

The government has been actively encouraging boosters, who are seen as being critical in navigating the “rough” winter months.

Covid-19 cases have been rapidly increasing, with the latest government figures showing nearly 40,000 new cases on Sunday.

Mr Dowden, the Conservative Party chairman, recently spoke on Sky News, urging that the vaccination program provides the best assurance that stringent lockdown measures will not be required over Christmas.

“It’s in our hands,” he said.

The biggest line of defense we have against Covid is if you have the booster when the call comes in.

“I’m confident that if we stay on track and people get their boosters when they’re supposed to, the vaccine wall will hold up and we’ll have a decent Christmas this year.”

Your GP will contact you via text message or letter to schedule an appointment once you reach the eligibility threshold.

If you believe you are eligible but have not been notified, you can schedule an appointment online or by calling 119.

You can now schedule your vaccination appointment after five months thanks to a change in the booking system.

You can find all the information you need to book and manage your appointment on the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Covid booster booking explained: How to book the third jab as the NHS vaccine roll-out now includes people in their forties and fifties.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Covid booster booking explained: How to book the third jab as NHS vaccine roll-out extends to over-40s today