Covid booster push: NHS providers warn that scheduled appointments will have to be rescheduled due to the Covid booster push.

Covid booster jab: NHS providers warn that scheduled appointments will have to be rescheduled due to the Covid booster push.

NHS Providers’ chief executive, Chris Hopson, stated that the health system is already ‘busier than it has ever been.’

In order to meet the target of giving a Covid-19 booster shot to every adult in England by the end of the year, the NHS will have to postpone some planned appointments.

As the UK faces a wave of Omicron Covid-19 infections, the chief executive of NHS Providers, the organization that represents NHS trusts, said pressure on health services is “not sustainable.”

Chris Hopson told Sky News that the NHS is “busier than it’s ever been before” due to a combination of record highs in 999 calls, the second-highest ever number of emergency department admissions, elective procedure backlogs, the extension of the booster campaign, and social care pressure.

The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that he has moved the deadline for every adult to receive a Covid-19 booster shot forward by one month.

He claims that the “emergency operation” will be aided by the deployment of 42 military planning teams across the country, as well as the establishment of additional vaccine sites and mobile units.

To accommodate the new booster drive, clinic hours will be extended to make them available seven days a week, with more appointments available early in the morning, late at night, and on weekends.

Mr Hopson, on the other hand, claimed that the NHS was already at capacity in terms of care.

Hospitals are missing a third of their beds, and around 11% of them are occupied by patients who are fit to leave but can’t because of a shortage of social care workers, he said.

He explained how the social care sector was unable to provide 1.5 million hours of at-home care for patients due to workers leaving for better pay and sign-on bonuses in retail, logistics, and hospitality, revealing the NHS and social care’s lack of a “sustainable workforce model.”

“That’s obviously a concern because it’s before the traditional winter peak in January, and it’s before any cases really coming into hospitals, which we are now starting to do in terms of Omicron cases, so we’re already at full stretch, in our opinion, before either of those things happen, so it’s a worrying time, but as you’d expect, everyone on the NHS frontline is doing absolutely everything they can.”

