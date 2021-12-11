Covid boosters: According to Labour, people should be able to get booster shots while shopping for the holidays.

Covid boosters: According to Labour, people should be able to get booster shots while doing their Christmas shopping.

After UK scientists discovered that booster shots offer up to 75% protection against Omicron, it is calling for a “national effort” to increase the rate of booster shots.

With 1898 confirmed cases in the UK and another 633 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, the variant is rapidly spreading across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that Omicron could overtake Delta as the dominant variant as soon as next week, based on findings that show immunity gained after two doses of the Covid vaccine is drastically reduced by the new strain.

Total infections – which are always higher than reported cases – could reach one million by the end of this month, according to UKHSA modeling, though officials stressed that this was based on no restrictions and the virus being able to circulate unchecked.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is urging the government to “pull out all the stops” to meet Prime Minister David Cameron’s goal of providing a booster shot to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of January.

Without an increase in vaccination rates, Mr Streeting’s team predicted that the target would be missed by nearly two weeks.

Labour’s plan would see as many of the vaccination sites that were closed over the summer reopened as possible, with the extra capacity used to provide booster appointments to all those who are eligible.

Retired doctors and volunteers should also be enlisted to help meet the goal of delivering at least 500,000 boosters per day, with a taskforce formed to assist in the delivery of vaccines to the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and housebound.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy Christmas safely this year while also protecting our NHS,” Mr Streeting said.

384,676 is the current seven-day average.

