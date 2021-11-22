Covid cases in Austria: How does the rate of coronavirus infections compare to the UK, and what are the lockdown restrictions?

The number of cases has been rising across Europe, with Austria becoming the first country in the world to impose a mandatory vaccination requirement.

In response to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Austria implemented a new national lockdown on Monday.

Protests, mostly from far-right groups, have greeted the restrictions.

The number of cases has been rising across the continent.

Over the past seven days, mainland Europe has accounted for more than half of all cases worldwide.

Restrictions have also been imposed in Germany, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

Here’s everything you need to know about Austria’s situation, as well as the lockdown rules.

The infection rate in Austria has now risen to 1,092 per 100,000 people after seven days.

This compares to 425 per 100,000 in the United Kingdom.

The number of deaths has been increasing as well; on Saturday, November 20th, Austria reported 42 deaths.

Austria has a lower vaccination rate than much of Europe, with only about 65% of the population receiving both doses of the vaccine.

As a result, starting in February 2022, it will be the first country in the world to impose a mandatory vaccination order.

“We have not been able to get enough unvaccinated people to get vaccinated,” said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Daily vaccinations have increased as a result of recent measures, but not nearly enough.

“For a long time, there was widespread agreement across the country that a vaccine mandate was unnecessary, but we must face reality.”

Initially, the Austrian government planned a lockdown for only those who had not been vaccinated.

However, as the number of cases increased, it decided to go with a full lockdown.

The ban will be in effect for at least 10 days, with the possibility of being extended to 20 days.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, theaters, non-essential shops, and hairdressers, as well as the Christmas markets, have all been ordered to close.

Except for those who were already staying there when the lockdown began, hotels have been closed to the public.

In Austria, people will be able to leave their homes to go to work, school, or for a walk.

The government, on the other hand, advises parents to keep their children at home whenever possible.

People are permitted to meet with one person from another household outside.

“It is a situation in which we must react now,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF TV.

The only option is a lockdown, which is a relatively difficult method akin to a sledgehammer.

