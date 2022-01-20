COVID cases in Brazil are at an all-time high on a daily basis.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been more than 200,000 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Brazil’s Health Ministry reported 204,854 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking its daily record for the second day in a row.

According to data from the ministry, 338 people have died as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

For the first time since the epidemic began in Brazil, the number of daily cases has surpassed 200,000.

The country now has more than 23.43 million cases and 621,855 deaths, with more than 21.84 million recoveries.

Brazil has received 315.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, making it the country with the most deaths from the virus after the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 5.56 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 337 million cases confirmed worldwide.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.