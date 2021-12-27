Covid cases: In the last three days, the UK has seen 321,036 infections, with England setting a new high on Christmas Day.

Covid cases: The UK has recorded 321,036 infections in the last three days, including a new high for England on Christmas Day.

It comes as Sajid Javid, England’s Health Secretary, announced that no new restrictions will be implemented before New Year’s Eve.

According to NHS data released this afternoon, there were an additional 113,628 Covid cases in the UK on Christmas Day, 108,893 on Boxing Day, and 98,515 in the previous 24 hours.

On Christmas Day, England saw a record number of new cases, with 113,628 infections recorded as people rushed to get tested ahead of the holiday season.

Infections in Scotland also reached new highs over the holidays, with 29,844 cases reported between December 25 and December 27.

It comes as the Health Secretary announced that no new restrictions will be implemented in England until after New Year’s Eve.

Despite the spread of the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid said the government will not introduce new measures before 2022.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have all taken a more aggressive stance against Omicron, with the devolved nations imposing new restrictions on the new variant yesterday.

It comes after England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance briefed Boris Johnson on the latest infection and hospital data on Monday.

The Prime Minister is also said to have been encouraged by three recent UK studies on Omicron, which found that the new variant is less likely than other Covid strains to cause severe disease and death.

