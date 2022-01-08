Covid could be as common as a cold by SPRING, according to experts, as the mild Omicron strain has been discovered to be much less severe.

As the mild Omicron strain is discovered to be much less severe, Covid could be like a common cold by SPRING, according to experts.

CORONAVIRUS could become as common as a cold in a matter of months, according to experts, as cases begin to decline.

Dr. Mike Tildesley claims that the world will soon be able to function normally again and that new variants of the killer virus will no longer be a threat.

The University of Warwick expert also feeds data into SAGE and has questioned the need for curbs in the past.

Despite the UK reporting nearly 180,000 new cases on Friday, he expressed optimism that cases in Covid hotspot London may be slowing.

The claims come after it was revealed that Omicron is potentially 99 percent less lethal than other Covid variants, with daily cases falling for the third day in a row.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

“The thing that might happen in the future is you might see the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and eventually, in the long term, what happens is Covid becomes endemic and you have a less severe version,” Dr Tildesley told Times Radio.

“It’s a lot like the common cold that we’ve had for years.”

“We’re not quite there yet, but Omicron could be the first ray of hope that this could happen in the long run.”

“Of course, it’s a lot more transmissible than Delta was, which is concerning, but it’s also a lot less severe.”

“Hopefully, as we get closer to spring and see the end of Omicron, we’ll be able to get a better understanding of how to live with Covid as an endemic disease while also protecting the vulnerable.”

Dr. Tildesley, on the other hand, believes that the Omicron variant is most prevalent in the North East and North West of England.

“It doesn’t sound all doom and gloom,” he added. “What we are seeing from hospital admissions is that stays in hospital do appear to be on average shorter, which is good news, and symptoms appear to be a little bit milder, which is consistent with the Omicron variant.”

On Friday, the United Kingdom reported 178,250 coronavirus cases per day, with 229 deaths.

However, new data released today showed that daily cases fell for the fourth day in a row…

