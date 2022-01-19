Covid denier is fined £929 for filming inside a hospital and ‘abusing’ NHS workers.

A Covid denier has been fined £929 for filming inside a hospital and ‘abusing’ NHS workers.

Debbie Hicks, 47, was arrested after filming inside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to show that the hospital was empty.

“Where are all the people dying from the second wave?” she was heard asking in one video.

Hicks was confronted by two health workers who recognized her voice from a previous video that she had livestreamed on Facebook.

Hicks was found guilty of one count of using threatening words or behavior with the intent to harass today.

Hicks was “aggressive and dismissive” to NHS therapists Kate Williams and Sophie Brown, according to the court, leaving both “distressed and intimidated.”

The following day, Hicks was apprehended in her Stroud home.

Her lawyer told the Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court that the defendant claimed she was acting as a “guerrilla journalist” and that her actions were legal under Human Rights law.

Hicks claimed she was attempting to demonstrate that Government Covid restrictions were disproportionate and that the hospital was not overburdened.

“I have no doubt Miss Williams and Miss Brown felt threatened by Mrs Hicks’ words and behavior on the stairwell that afternoon,” District Judge Nicholas Wattam said.

“She was abrasive and dismissive of them, and she attempted to record a non-consenting interview with them while holding a cellphone.”

“They were both distressed by her, and both said they were intimidated by her and worried they would be streamed online.”

“They both knew about the footage from the day before and found her running commentary distressing.

“Mrs. Hicks’ actions amounted to harassment when taken together, and the words she used were threatening and abusive.”

Hicks was fined £120, plus £775 in prosecution costs and a $34 victim surcharge.

