Covid has caused 415,000 students to miss school, and 9% of teachers have been laid off as a result.

Last Thursday, one in every twenty students in England’s state schools were absent due to the coronavirus.

The number of children absent from school in England due to Covid-19 has reached new highs, with 415,000 students missing class last Thursday.

Staff absences have also increased, with nearly one in ten teachers absent on January 20.

According to Department for Education figures, 415,000 pupils missed school on January 20 due to Covid-related issues, accounting for more than one in every 20 children on state school rolls in England.

When compared to the 315,000 absences recorded at the start of the school year on January 6, the number of absences has increased by 100,000.

The figures will come as a shock to the government, as school absences have yet to correlate with a reduction in UK Covid cases.

52,000 students had a suspected case of coronavirus last week, while 322,000 had a confirmed case.

A further 19,000 people were missing “due to attendance restrictions in place to manage an outbreak,” while another 17,000 were missing “due to isolation for other reasons.”

According to government guidelines, another 5,000 students were required to stay at home or isolate.

Overall attendance in state schools was 87.4%, down from 88.6% two weeks ago.

On the 20th of January, 9% of teachers and school leaders (47,000) were estimated to be absent from open schools, up from 8.6% (44,000) on the 6th.

9.4 percent (67,000) of teaching assistants and other school personnel were absent, up from 8.9 percent (62,000) on January 6.

On 20 January, nearly a quarter (24%) of all state schools had more than 15% of their teachers and school leaders absent, compared to 18% on 13 January and 8% at the start of the academic year on September 16.

With one out of every 20 students out of school due to Covid and many classes missing their regular teacher, ministers will be under even more pressure to justify their exam plans this summer.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) stated on Tuesday that planned “adaptations” aimed at making exams more approachable – such as providing students with advance notice of papers – may not be enough given the.

