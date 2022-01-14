COVID has caused more than 10% of Delta Airlines’ workforce to be laid off in the last month, according to the company’s CEO.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that about 8,000 of the company’s 75,000 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous four weeks.

During the holidays, which are always a busy travel season, that’s more than 10% of the company’s workforce.

According to the report, the airline updated its sick leave policy for COVID-19 positive employees in late 2021.

Employees were entitled to five days of pay outside of sick banks, plus an extra two days if they tested positive on the fifth day.

Prior to that, employees were entitled to 10 days of paid leave in addition to regular sick days if they contracted the coronavirus.

Overall, the airline industry has been battered by a series of winter storms this month, in addition to having so many employees leave due to the virus.

Between Christmas Eve and the first week of January, more than 20,000 US flights were canceled, according to a story on cnbc.com.

According to the story, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said earlier this week that 3,000 of the company’s nearly 70,000 US employees tested positive for COVID.

Bastian told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that flight cancellations have decreased dramatically in the last week, with only 1% of its flights canceled due to the omicron variant.

Delta’s reported a loss for the quarter and expects another for the first three months of the year as a result of the problem.

Is there any good news? According to Delta, travel will start to recover in late February.

Another thing to keep in mind: the airline has extended the deadline for flight credits, allowing rebookings until December.

The Journal-Constitution reported on March 31, 2023.

COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses is halted by the Supreme Court.

Biden: The US will provide free N95 masks and more COVID-19 tests at home.