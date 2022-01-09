COVID has resulted in a shortage of army personnel in London hospitals.

Due to COVID, UK army personnel deployed in London hospitals are short-staffed.

As omicron levels rise in the city, the deployment is being made to help with medical staff absences.

LONDON (Reuters) –

Due to staff shortages caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19, approximately 200 military personnel have been deployed in London hospitals.

According to a Ministry of Defense statement released on Friday, the army personnel will include 40 military doctors and 160 non-medical personnel who will assist in checking in patients, maintaining stock, and performing basic checks.

Thousands of hospital staff have been taken off duty after testing positive for the omicron variant, which has been on the rise in the British capital.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, “The men and women of our Armed Forces are once again stepping up to support their dedicated colleagues in the NHS as they work hand-in-hand to protect the nation from COVID-19.”

“Whether driving ambulances, administering vaccines, or supporting patients in hospitals, they have proven their worth repeatedly throughout this pandemic, and they should be proud of their contribution to this truly national effort.”

A total of 179,756 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive in the last week has increased by 29% to over 1.27 million.

COVID-19 has forced 19% of hospital staff to take time off outside of London, according to some hospital trusts.

Other National Health Service organizations have reported a 10% absence rate due to illness or isolation.