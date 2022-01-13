Covid hospital admissions have started to slow, but the NHS is still under’significant pressure,’ according to Sajid Javid.

The fact that the UK has not seen an increase in Covid-19 intensive care patients in recent weeks, compared to previous waves, is “encouraging.”

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 have begun to decline, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has stated that the NHS will remain under “significant pressure” in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the number of patients infected with the virus in UK hospitals fell slightly for the second day in a row, to 19,721 patients.

According to the government, a total of 109,133 cases have been reported in the UK, with 335 deaths, down from more than 20,000 the day before.

On Thursday, Mr Javid told the Commons that Omicron “still has the potential to result in significant numbers of people being admitted to hospital.”

In England, nearly 17,000 Covid-19 patients have already been admitted to hospitals.

“Over the next few weeks, the NHS will be under significant strain due to the lag between infections and hospitalizations.”

“However, it is encouraging that we have not seen an increase in Covid-19 intensive care patients during this wave, and there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalization is beginning to slow,” he added.

Meanwhile, new figures show that just under half of all patients with coronavirus in the care of NHS hospital trusts in England are being treated for something other than coronavirus.

According to NHS England, 6,647 (44%) of the 15,026 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 on January 11 were not being treated primarily for the virus.

This is the highest percentage since the data was first released in June 2021, and it is up from 26% in early December.

Regardless of whether they are in the hospital primarily due to coronavirus or not, all hospital patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 must be treated separately from those who do not have the virus.

However, the increasing number of patients admitted to hospitals “with” rather than “for” Covid-19 is yet another sign that the current wave of the virus is not putting as much strain on hospitals as previous waves.

Although data showed that Covid-19 cases were decreasing, Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said that “we are still seeing very high levels of hospital admissions and we.”

Sajid Javid: Covid hospital admissions have started to slow but NHS remains under ‘significant pressure’