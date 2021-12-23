COVID infections in Spain increased by 250 percent in a single week, setting a new high.

In a single week, COVID infections in Spain increased by 250 percent, setting a new high.

The country sets a new daily case record for the third day in a row, with nearly 73,000 new infections.

OVIEDO is a town in the province of Navarra in Spain.

Coronavirus infections have continued to rise in Spain, with the Ministry of Health reporting 72,912 new cases on Thursday.

After registering around 49,800 infections on Tuesday and 60,000 on Wednesday, the country broke its pandemic record for daily cases for the third consecutive day.

Daily cases have increased by more than 250 percent since last Thursday, when there were fewer than 29,000 daily cases due to the more contagious omicron variant becoming dominant.

The epidemic’s unprecedented spread coincides with one of the most social seasons of the year: the Christmas season.

Faced with this tumultuous situation, Spain’s central government has ordered outdoor masking in cities and crowded areas to begin on Friday.

On Thursday, a court approved the Catalan government’s request to implement the most stringent COVID-19 measures in Spain so far this wave, including an overnight curfew and a ten-person gathering limit.

On Thursday, the regions of Murcia and Cantabria announced that nighttime activity would be limited.

Masks, vaccinations, and vaccine passports are being used to contain the pandemic in most other parts of Spain.

Despite the fact that Spain is a European vaccination leader, with 90 percent of people over the age of 12 receiving a full vaccination and 45 percent of those over the age of 40 receiving a booster, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.

The country reported 82 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, up from 50 the day before.

The number of people admitted to hospitals is steadily increasing, with 16.27 percent of intensive care units now full.

Although this figure is lower than in previous waves, the number of cases has increased dramatically.

So far, primary care has been hit the hardest, with family doctors unable to cope with the influx of COVID patients, contact tracing, testing, and an overburdened infrastructure.

On Wednesday night, a group of enraged people were filmed harassing and insulting doctors who were unable to attend to them after waiting for hours at their primary care center in Caceres.

The situation is expected to worsen during the holiday season, according to experts.