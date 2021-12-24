COVID is putting a damper on Christmas Eve celebrations all over the world.

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve celebrations all over the world.

For the second year in a row, the raging coronavirus has put a damper on Christmas Eve, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings from Bethlehem to Frankfurt to London and Boston.

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem, the town where Christians believe Jesus was born, to smaller crowds than usual, owing to new Israeli travel restrictions aimed at slowing the highly contagious omicron variant.

Not for midnight Mass, but for vaccinations, a line wrapped halfway around Cologne’s massive cathedral.

According to cathedral provost Guido Assmann, who spoke to the DPA news agency, the offer of shots was an expression of “caring for one’s neighbor” that was in line with the Christmas message.

People all over the world, tired of nearly two years of lockdowns and other restrictions, looked for safe ways to partake in some holiday traditions.

“We can’t let the virus take our lives when we’re healthy,” said Rosalia Lopes, a retired Portuguese government employee doing some last-minute shopping in Cascais.

She said the pandemic had left her and her family exhausted, but they were determined to continue celebrating with the help of vaccines and booster shots, rapid home tests, and public mask-wearing.

She prepared a baked cod dinner, as is customary in Portugal, for Christmas Eve.

People waited in long lines to be tested across the Atlantic in New York City, where omicron has spread widely. Many did so as a precaution before traveling to see family.

However, major airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the holidays, in part due to omicron-related staff shortages.

Some places of worship in the United Kingdom, where the coronavirus variant is wreaking havoc on the population, hoped to keep going.

When you’re in St.

Priests planned to hold services at Paul’s Old Ford, an Anglican church in East London, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The church, however, canceled its Nativity play to protect parishioners.

“You may have to reschedule the service, but you can’t reschedule Christmas,” the Rev. said.

Associate priest April Keech

“You can’t put a stop to love.”

“Love endures.”

In-person services have been canceled by a number of churches across the United States…

Latest News from Infosurhoy