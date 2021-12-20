Covid isolation rules are explained, as well as why quarantine time could be reduced.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still causing a lot of problems in the UK.

On Sunday, more than 82,000 people tested positive for Covid-19, down from a high of over 93,000 on Friday.

Fears have grown that tougher restrictions will be implemented, with ministers refusing to rule out a Christmas lockdown.

As the number of cases rises, more people are isolating themselves.

All of the isolation rules are listed below.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and order a PCR test from the government website.

The following are the most common Covid symptoms, according to the NHS:

Other symptoms reported by people who have the Omicron variant include a runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fatigue.

If you test positive for the virus via lateral flow or PCR, you should isolate.

If a lateral flow test is positive, a confirmatory PCR should be ordered.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, isolate yourself if you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

You do not need to isolate if your second dose of the vaccine was given at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for the next seven days, or until you’ve had no contact with the person who tested positive.

You should not leave your home for any reason when you are self-isolating.

If you test positive, your self-isolation period begins the day your symptoms began (or the day you had the test if you did not have symptoms) and continues for the next 10 days.

If you’re isolating as a close contact, NHS Test and Trace will advise you on how long you should isolate for.

There are calls to reduce the isolation period from ten to seven days, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid reportedly enthusiastic about the idea.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the brains behind England’s lockdowns, has also backed the plan.

“I believe it could be combined with lateral flow testing, so testing negative to release,” he explained.

