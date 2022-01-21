Covid kills a mother of four before she can hold her newborn son, which is ‘all she wanted.’

Covid kills a mother of four before she can hold her newborn son in her arms, which was ‘all she wanted.’

A MOTHER DIED OF COVID JUST ONE MONTH AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO HER FOURTH CHILD – despite never holding him.

According to her family, Michelle Stani, 37, died on January 12 from coronavirus complications after giving birth to her son four weeks prior.

Tina Stani, Michelle’s aunt, told the New York Post that the late mother was “heartbroken” because she didn’t get to hold her newborn, who was born on Christmas Eve.

Tina explained, “Her partner had taken a picture of the baby and showed it to her, but that was all she got.”

“It ripped her to shreds,” says the narrator.

“She texted me, heartbroken, wishing she could hold her baby.”

“All she wanted was that.”

Michelle contracted the virus in December and died a month later from pneumonia-related complications at a local New Jersey hospital.

According to Tina, the virus hit her mother “hard and fast.”

Samantha, 19, Noah, four, Jordan, eleven months, and Jayden, who was only a few weeks old, are Michelle’s four children.

While there have been cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be admitted to the hospital with severe or fatal symptoms caused by the virus.

According to health officials, the Omicron variant is more infectious and could result in more outbreaks.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be slowed.

Current vaccines should protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the Omicron variant.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also revealed that vaccine side effects are extremely rare.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is the source of this information.

Michelle was the director of a daycare, according to her obituary, and received her master’s degree in education from Rutgers University in October.

“She placed a high value on education and enjoyed working with children,” according to her obituary, which also states that she began her career as a childcare worker at the age of 18.

Frank Allen, Michelle’s partner, paid tribute to her on Facebook, calling her “the love of his life” and saying he was “so proud of her” for earning her master’s degree.

Michelle’s family members are said to be unsure if Michelle was Covid-vaccinated or not.

Her brother, Jack Stani, said he assumed she had been vaccinated, but he wasn’t certain.

“I had no idea my sister was anti-vaccine,” Jack told NJ Advance Media.

“She never mentioned it.”

