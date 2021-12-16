Covid lateral flow tests are unavailable on the government’s website for the second day in a row because postal slots had been filled by 7 a.m.

Covid lateral flow tests are unavailable on the government’s website for the second day in a row due to postal slots being filled by 7 a.m.

Today is the first day of the new rules for positive Covid cases involving close contacts.

“There are no rapid lateral flow tests available to order today for home delivery,” says the gov.uk website when people try to order a free Covid-19 rapid test.

People who are fully vaccinated and identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 – whether Omicron or not – should take an NHS rapid lateral flow test every day for 7 days starting Tuesday to help slow the spread of the virus.

Currently, 111, 119, and 999 do not have access to more rapid lateral flow tests, according to the website.

Instead, people should get home testing kits from a pharmacy or a drop-off location.

The government claims that there is no shortage of tests and that the problems are due to a shortage of delivery capacity.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, announced yesterday that “new arrangements” had been made with Amazon to assist in meeting demand.

“The UKHSA administers tens of millions of tests,” Mr Javid said.

“The issue, the limiting factor due to the enormously increased demand… is the ability to deliver the tests and having enough capability to deliver the tests because the current arrangements with Royal Mail are insufficient.”

The Prime Minister has also tried to reassure the public by stating that lateral flow tests are “abundantly available.”

“They can get those tests,” Boris Johnson said, adding that “we have a ready supply of lateral flow tests.”

There are plenty of them in stores if you can’t find one online for whatever reason.”

The UK Health and Security Agency announced that test kit ordering for delivery had been “temporarily suspended” to allow current orders to be fulfilled when the tests first became unavailable to order on the gov.uk website on Monday.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, so does demand for lateral flow test kits.

As of yesterday, there were 4,713 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK.

