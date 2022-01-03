Covid news: The US issues an Omicron warning as rioters erupt in the Netherlands and South Korea reports its first death.

Some countries are taking new steps to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases, while others continue to reopen their economies.

As the Omicron variant continues to cause record numbers of Covid-19 infections, countries are taking contrasting approaches, with some introducing new measures and others pushing forward with reopening.

Despite a record 37,000 cases reported on Monday, Australia is among those moving forward with plans to restart the economy, with infections reaching pandemic levels in the states of Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania, as well as the Australian Capital Territory.

Omicron’s milder impact, according to the government, allows for the lifting of strict restrictions, such as self-isolation for asymptomatic people who are not “close contacts” of a positive case.

“We need to stop thinking about case numbers and start thinking about serious illness, living with the virus, managing our own health, and making sure we’re monitoring those symptoms while keeping our economy going,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel 7.

Self-isolation for people who have been vaccinated with Covid-19 in France has been reduced from ten to seven days, with a further reduction to five days if a negative test result is obtained.

Last week, the country’s daily infection rate reached an all-time high of 208,000, but on Sunday, the figure was 58,432.

Fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a positive case no longer need to isolate as long as they test regularly.

French politicians are also considering limiting unvaccinated people’s access to only essential services.

In the United States, where there were 286,621 new cases on Sunday, top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned that, while the increase in hospitalizations is smaller than that seen with Delta, it should be taken seriously.

“The only difficulty is that if there are so many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there is still the risk of a surge in hospitalizations that could stress the healthcare system,” Dr. Fauci said in a CNN interview.

Over 2,000 US flights were canceled over the weekend due to a combination of Omicron and stormy weather, while over 4,000 flights were canceled worldwide during the holiday week.

