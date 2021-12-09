Covid passes, and lax self-isolation rules won’t help us fight Omicron, according to a virologist’s assessment of Plan B.

Covid passes, and lax self-isolation rules won’t help us fight Omicron, according to a virologist.

In the last year, it feels as if we’ve learned nothing.

It’s December, and a fortnight ago Boris Johnson assured the public that there would be no further restrictions over the holiday season, only for a new and more transmissible Covid variant to emerge, prompting the Government to reverse course and impose new restrictions.

Things aren’t as hopeless as they appeared at this time last year: the UK continues to roll out a phenomenally successful vaccination program, the government has prepared for the new variant scenario (dubbed “Plan B”), and we’ve been given an extra year to research this virus.

We should be better prepared now that we have a better understanding of the situation.

So, where do we stand right now? The Omicron variant was first detected in the UK on November 27th, case numbers are growing at an exponential rate, and scientists believe that by the end of the year, Omicron will have displaced Delta as the dominant variant, as it has done in South Africa.

According to the evidence so far, Omicron is several times more transmissible than Delta, and this variant may be able to overcome immunity conferred by previous infection and vaccination, especially in people who have not received booster vaccinations.

Omicron’s clinical severity is unknown at this time.

Simply put, we have no idea how bad (or good) things could get.

That makes determining whether “Plan B” will be sufficient to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed extremely difficult.

The first major change to the current guidance, which was announced on Wednesday, is the recommendation to work from home if possible.

We know that workplaces can act as major transmission hubs, so this is a natural way to slow Omicron’s spread.

People are already accustomed to working from home, so the transition should be relatively painless.

The extent to which this guidance is followed will have a significant impact on the rate of community transmission of this new variant.

Vaccine passports will also be required at indoor venues with more than 500 people, with the most stringent regulation being that they must be worn at all times.

Since that time, Scotland has imposed similar restrictions.

