Covid PCR testing has its limitations, but relying on lateral flow tests and reducing self-isolation is a big risk.

Although Covid PCR testing has its limitations, relying on lateral flow tests and reducing self-isolation is a big risk.

We don’t know how accurate lateral flow tests are at detecting infectious Omicron cases just yet.

In the UK, more than 200,000 people test positive for coronavirus every day, putting testing facilities at capacity and putting more than a million people in isolation.

With case numbers still rising in this epidemic wave, the UK government has changed course to avoid overburdening the PCR testing service and preventing public services from collapsing due to a lack of personnel.

Ministers announced on Wednesday that people who test positive for Covid-19 via lateral flow tests (LFT) will no longer need a PCR test to confirm infection.

This follows the UK Government’s decision last month, which Scotland and Wales have now adopted, to reduce isolation from ten to seven days if people test negative for LFT on days six and seven.

Consider the logic of this approach.

PCR testing has previously been offered to anyone who is symptomatic, asymptomatic but has had a positive lateral flow test, or has been in close contact with a positive case.

This widespread testing has been crucial in tracking the virus and preventing the spread of new variants.

Because 1 in 2,000 LFTs will result in a “false positive,” PCR testing is also useful because positives were more likely to be false between epidemic waves, when there were fewer infections.

However, with current infection rates at such high levels, the likelihood of a false positive has increased.

According to estimates, 41 people out of 1,000 swabbed will test positive for LFTs.

To put it another way, PCR has little value right now if someone has already tested positive with an LFT.

PCR testing hasn’t always been reliable, as evidenced by the Immensa scandal, in which an estimated 43,000 infected people were given false negative PCR results.

As a result, for the time being, it is prudent to abandon confirmatory PCR testing.

This will need to be revisited once the virus levels in the community have dropped.

PCR testing may be insufficient for contact tracing as well.

Close contacts, for example, may test negative (as they did) the day after the person they were with tested positive.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

