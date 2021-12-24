Covid refunds: As live events are canceled or shunned, people struggle to get their money back.

Covid refunds: When live events are canceled or shunned, people struggle to get their money back.

Due to concerns about Covid or testing positive, concertgoers have been scrambling to sell tickets, with many events being canceled or postponed.

Ticket holders are having difficulty getting refunds as a rise in Covid cases has caused nervous Britons to avoid attending live events.

On July 19, a beleaguered industry that had been ravaged by the pandemic received a much-needed boost with the return of full-capacity gigs, concerts, cinemas, and theaters.

Customers have voted with their feet and stayed away in droves as a result of Omicron’s arrival, with many events being canceled or postponed due to fears of the variant or receiving positive tests.

However, the likelihood of receiving a refund will likely depend on the reason for not being able to attend; no-shows due to concerns about the new variant are unlikely to be reimbursed.

According to Adam French, a consumer rights expert at Which?, those who test positive for Covid-19 have a slim chance of receiving a refund, though some companies were offering exchanges.

As people scramble to unload tickets, a glut of listings has flooded secondary-sale sites, with supply far outnumbering demand.

The Music Venue Trust, which represents 918 grassroots venues, reported a 53 percent increase in no-shows at their events in the week leading up to December 13, and warned that falling attendance is “an exponential threat to the entire sector.”

On Wednesday, Mike Jones, a 47-year-old police officer from Wrexham, paid £65 for two Shed Seven tickets at Manchester Academy.

Mr Jones, a member of Greater Manchester Police’s Covid coordinating team, emailed Ticketmaster to request a refund after Omicron broke, citing health concerns, but was told that refunds or exchanges could only be made if the event was canceled.

“My next question would be why haven’t they written a policy for the new variant? Why haven’t they followed the guidance?” he said.

“I could have bought ticket insurance.”

However, a quick review of the terms and conditions indicates that I would not have been covered.

“It’s a challenge.”

Everyone is trying to make up for the last 18 months, but I believe we should be protecting ourselves during these times when infection rates are high.

“Part of that would be these companies telling you that if you don’t want to, you don’t have to.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Covid refunds: People struggle to get money back as live events are cancelled or shunned