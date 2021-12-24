Covid refunds: As live events are canceled or shunned, people struggle to get their money back.

Covid refunds: When live events are canceled or shunned, people struggle to get their money back.
Due to concerns about Covid or testing positive, concertgoers have been scrambling to sell tickets, with many events being canceled or postponed.
Ticket holders are having difficulty getting refunds as a rise in Covid cases has caused nervous Britons to avoid attending live events.
On July 19, a beleaguered industry that had been ravaged by the pandemic received a much-needed boost with the return of full-capacity gigs, concerts, cinemas, and theaters.
Customers have voted with their feet and stayed away in droves as a result of Omicron’s arrival, with many events being canceled or postponed due to fears of the variant or receiving positive tests.
However, the likelihood of receiving a refund will likely depend on the reason for not being able to attend; no-shows due to concerns about the new variant are unlikely to be reimbursed.
According to Adam French, a consumer rights expert at Which?, those who test positive for Covid-19 have a slim chance of receiving a refund, though some companies were offering exchanges.
As people scramble to unload tickets, a glut of listings has flooded secondary-sale sites, with supply far outnumbering demand.
The Music Venue Trust, which represents 918 grassroots venues, reported a 53 percent increase in no-shows at their events in the week leading up to December 13, and warned that falling attendance is “an exponential threat to the entire sector.”
On Wednesday, Mike Jones, a 47-year-old police officer from Wrexham, paid £65 for two Shed Seven tickets at Manchester Academy.
Mr Jones, a member of Greater Manchester Police’s Covid coordinating team, emailed Ticketmaster to request a refund after Omicron broke, citing health concerns, but was told that refunds or exchanges could only be made if the event was canceled.
“My next question would be why haven’t they written a policy for the new variant? Why haven’t they followed the guidance?” he said.
“I could have bought ticket insurance.”
However, a quick review of the terms and conditions indicates that I would not have been covered.
“It’s a challenge.”
Everyone is trying to make up for the last 18 months, but I believe we should be protecting ourselves during these times when infection rates are high.
“Part of that would be these companies telling you that if you don’t want to, you don’t have to.”
What are your rights on refunds for tickets?
What are your options if you’ve booked tickets for an event over Christmas or the New Year but are worried about Covid?
The festive season sees families traditionally flock to pantos and theatre shows while revellers pack hogmanay dancefloors to see in the New Year.
But Omicron has seen droves of people looking to unload their tickets due to concerns over the new variant over the festive period.
Adam French, a Which? consumer expert, said: “If the event still goes ahead as planned and you are just not there, you have no automatic legal right to a refund.
“But I have spoken to some different event organisers and venues and a few – not many, but a few – are allowing people to swap tickets for a later date (for example, if it is a run of a theatre show), or to take credit on their account to use at a later date. But most aren’t offering that.”
What happens if I have to self-isolate due to Covid?
Mr French said: “If the event is still going ahead and you can’t make it you are a bit stuffed quite often. In terms of getting a refund.
“It’s just like pre-pandemic times. If you broke your leg a week before and couldn’t go that is just tough luck unfortunately.
“A lot of them have Covid exemptions so you need to dig back into your emails and check the terms on the policy. If you’re self-isolating it’s kind of tough luck, I’m afraid.
“Contact whoever is running the event. They may offer an exchange or swap.
“You can buy ticket insurance and that, as a rule, does not protect you either if you decide not to travel.
“Arguably, you may have some protection if you tested positive for Covid and you were unable to go from that ticket insurance, but if you simply choose not to go you are kind of at the mercy of whoever is running the event.”
What happens if a venue cancels or postpones an event?
West End productions, concerts and football matches are among the high-profile events postponed in the wake of Omicron over Christmas, leaving ticket-holders working out if they can make rescheduled dates in 2022.
Mr French said: “If the event is cancelled you get a refund. If you book tickets through a ticket company what you might not get back is your booking fees. The face value of the ticket you should get back.
“If an event is postponed and you bought a ticket from your primary ticket agency, you should be given the option of a refund if you can’t make the new date. You usually have quite a tight timeframe.
“If you bought secondary and it is postponed you don’t have that same option of a refund. You have kind of have to lump it with the new date.”
Can you get a refund if you book on credit card or debit card?
Mr French said: “If you paid with your debit card there is something called charge back. As long as it is within 120 days of you buying the tickets then you can use chargeback where you point to a transaction and ask your bank to reverse if.
“If you were fortunate enough to pay through your credit card and the tickets cost more than £100 you have section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. So if a business won’t refund you the credit card company has to.”
If the item or service you’ve bought was under £100, you may still be covered by chargeback.