Covid-related deaths among pregnant women have increased dramatically in recent months, with 40% of deaths occurring in the last four months due to vaccine refusal.

According to recently released CDC data, the number of pregnant women dying of Covid has increased dramatically, with 40% of deaths occurring in the last four months due to vaccine refusal.

Between January 22, 2020 and December 13, 2021, the CDC released new information about pregnant women who had Covid in the United States.

The updated CDC data comes after the delta Covid variant became the most common strain of the illness this summer, and the omicron variant is now spreading around the world.

Pregnant women’s deaths increased sharply in August and September 2021, with 40 deaths in August alone.

Thirty-four pregnant women died in September, followed by twenty-one in October.

According to the CDC’s findings, there have been 249 deaths among pregnant women since January 2020, based on data collected from 151,354 women.

More than 40% of those who died since August 2021, according to the data.

During the same time frame, there were 25,578 hospitalized cases among pregnant women.

According to the data, the number of ICU admissions among pregnant women increased during the summer as well.

ICU admissions totaled 41 in July 2021, with 60 in August and 29 in September following.

The increase in ICU admissions this year, however, was not nearly as large as it was in April 2020, when the number reached 92.

Between the ages of 25 and 34, there were also more cases of pregnant women contracting Covid.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed her concerns about the omicron Covid variant’s spread to an ABC News chief medical correspondent earlier this month.

“I can tell you, when I hear about a pregnant woman in the community who is not vaccinated, I personally pick up the phone and talk to her,” Walensky said in an interview on December 8.

“It’s incredible.”

“People who are pregnant or have recently been pregnant are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to those who are not pregnant,” the CDC warns.

“People with COVID-19 during pregnancy are also at an increased risk of preterm birth (delivery of the baby before 37 weeks) and stillbirth, as well as other pregnancy complications,” says the study.

In August 2021, Dr. Laura Vricella spoke to ABC News about the dangers of Covid in pregnant women because their immune systems aren’t as strong.

“Covid-19 starts as a respiratory illness, but it can spread throughout the body and appears to increase the risk of thrombosis or blood clots,” Vricella explained.

“We believe this is due to a lack of oxygen…

